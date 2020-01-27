Emergency Lightening Market : Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2017 – 2025

TMRR in its latest research report states that the global market size of Emergency Lightening market was $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2029.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: machine segment, product type segment, end use segment and regional segment.

Competitive landscape of Emergency Lightening market has tier 1, tier 2 and tier 3 players and provides a dashboard view of their strategies and intensity mapping.

Notable Developments

According to a recent article in Journal for Emergency Services, emergency lighting may be one of the most important solutions in avoiding deadly accidents. The journal reported that among the several factors involved in averting risks properly positioned emergency lighting, horns, and sirens, and retroflective striping may be the most important factor in avoiding collisions. This is really important article and can promote more opportunities for growth. Currently, emergency vehicle are under increasing pressure to provide emergency care, thanks to increasing urbanization, traffic, and long-distances covered in regions like North America. Emergency lighting can help avoid accidents for the precious life-saving tasks and promise considerable growth for players in the global emergency lightening market.

In 2019, a major power outage under the nose of Pacific Gas and Electric Co. left several stranded, thanks to a major county-wide power outage. The power outage resulted in dead cell transmissions for 57% of the sites and 134 transmitters. The residents in the area also complained about emergency lighting staying on for only about 12 hours, after which nationwide reports of accidents among residents emerged. Increasing threats of averse climatic events, and regular happenings like these raise questions about the ideal duration of power emergency lighting power solutions. This can be considered a pain-point in the market and provide opportunities for new players for growth in the emergency lightening market.

Global Emergency Lightening Market: Drivers and Trends

The emergency lightening market is expected to witness unprecedented growth, thanks to rising innovation and rising regulations surrounding building codes. The rising demand for these solutions across board in malls, residential complexes, and commercial projects alike are expected to drive significant opportunities for players in the emergency lighting market in the near future. The increasing demand for these in new solutions like data centers will also result in considerable growth. Moreover, in commercial activities like data centers, large power backups with more than standard 12 hours of backup can also provide significant room for growth.

Global Emergency Lightening Market: Geographical Analysis

The global emergency lightening market report is divided into several key regions of the globe including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The growth of these solutions and standardised policies for these in Europe and North America will result in considerable growth. Moreover, rising adoption of these solutions across Asia Pacific, rising demand for 24/7 connectivity, and growing importance of backing up data, and appliances will also result in considerable growth for the emergency lightening market in the near future. The Asia Pacific region will drive the highest CAGR for growth during the forecast period, while North America is expected to drive the highest total revenues in the near future.

For regional segment, the following regions in the Emergency Lightening market have been covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

