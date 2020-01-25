EMEA Market Business Opportunities Analysis 2019-2029

Assessment of the Global EMEA Market

The recent study on the EMEA market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the EMEA market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the EMEA market.

The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current EMEA market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the EMEA market.

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the EMEA market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the EMEA market across different geographies such as:

End-use Industry

The adoption pattern of the EMEA across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:

competitive landscape is included to provide a dashboard view of companies that manufacture and supply de-aromatic solvents. The report contains company profiles of some of the players operating in the EMEA de-aromatic solvents market. Some of the market participants identified in the EMEA de-aromatic solvents market include Exxon Mobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell plc., Total S.A., Neste, Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. and DHC Solvent Chemie GmbH.

Research methodology

To calculate the market size, the report considers various aspects based on secondary research. Furthermore, data points such as regional split and market split by application and qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at appropriate market estimates. The forecast presented in the report assesses the revenue generated by the sales of de-aromatic solvents in the EMEA region. While developing the market forecast, the report begins by sizing the current market, which forms the basis for forecasting how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of the market, data is triangulated through analysis based on the supply side, demand side, and dynamics of the EMEA de-aromatic solvents market. However, quantifying the market across the above-mentioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalizing them after the forecast has been completed.

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating EMEA economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyze the market on the basis of key parameters such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities. Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the EMEA de-aromatic solvents market by region, flash point, and application, and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective of the EMEA de-aromatic solvents market. To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the de-aromatic solvents market, Persistence Market Research has developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify existing market opportunities in the EMEA de-aromatic solvents market.

Analyst Views

Rules and regulations pertaining to the exposure of chemicals are very stringent particularly in Europe. Necessary precautions are therefore taken in case of factory workers who come directly in contact with the various solvents. De-aromatic solvents have high exposure levels and are used in various factories as their usage is safer for the workers.

