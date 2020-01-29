Embolotherapy Market Key Players and Production Information analysis 2017 – 2025

As per a recent report Researching the market, the Embolotherapy market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ by the end of 2029. What’s more, the macro economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of the market are studied in the market study.

Growth Drivers

Innovation to Lead Market Dynamics

As medical research institutes embrace innovation and forward-thinking, the domain of embolotherapy shall gain swing. The high incidence of diseases such as cancer and brain tumour has led to increased investments in the field of embolotherapy. Furthermore, new research practices have also made way for growth within the global embolotherapy market.

Availability of Improved Catheters

The use of catheters and balloons in embolization has emerged as a key consideration from the perspective of market growth. The need for better catheters is now met by availability of high-quality devices. Hence, the global embolotherapy market should expand alongside advancements in the field of medical device development. The need to prevent haemorrhaging and artery blocks has also generated commendable opportunities within the global embolotherapy market.

The global embolotherapy market is segmented as:

Product

Embolic agents

Microspheres

Embolic coils Detachable Coils Pushable Coils

Liquid Embolic Agents

Embolic Plug Systems

Detachable Balloons

Support Devices

Microcatheters

Guidewires

Disease Indication

Cancer

Liver Cancer

Kidney Cancer

Other Cancers

Peripheral Vascular Diseases

Neurological Diseases

Cerebral Aneurysm

Cerebral Arteriovenous Malformations and Fistulas

Gastrointestinal Disorders

Urological and Nephrological Disorders

Procedure

Transcatheter Arterial Embolization

Transcatheter Arterial Radioembolization/Selective Internal Radiation Therapy

Transarterial Chemoembolization

End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Other End Users

