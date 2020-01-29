Embolotherapy Market Key Players and Production Information analysis 2017 – 2025

As per a recent report Researching the market, the Embolotherapy market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ by the end of 2029. What’s more, the macro economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of the market are studied in the market study.
Growth Drivers
- Innovation to Lead Market Dynamics
As medical research institutes embrace innovation and forward-thinking, the domain of embolotherapy shall gain swing. The high incidence of diseases such as cancer and brain tumour has led to increased investments in the field of embolotherapy. Furthermore, new research practices have also made way for growth within the global embolotherapy market.
- Availability of Improved Catheters
The use of catheters and balloons in embolization has emerged as a key consideration from the perspective of market growth. The need for better catheters is now met by availability of high-quality devices. Hence, the global embolotherapy market should expand alongside advancements in the field of medical device development. The need to prevent haemorrhaging and artery blocks has also generated commendable opportunities within the global embolotherapy market.
The global embolotherapy market is segmented as:
Product
- Embolic agents
- Microspheres
- Embolic coils
- Detachable Coils
- Pushable Coils
- Liquid Embolic Agents
- Embolic Plug Systems
- Detachable Balloons
- Support Devices
- Microcatheters
- Guidewires
Disease Indication
- Cancer
- Liver Cancer
- Kidney Cancer
- Other Cancers
- Peripheral Vascular Diseases
- Neurological Diseases
- Cerebral Aneurysm
- Cerebral Arteriovenous Malformations and Fistulas
- Gastrointestinal Disorders
- Urological and Nephrological Disorders
Procedure
- Transcatheter Arterial Embolization
- Transcatheter Arterial Radioembolization/Selective Internal Radiation Therapy
- Transarterial Chemoembolization
End User
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Other End Users
