Embedded Automation Computers Market: Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand, 2019 – 2027

The Embedded Automation Computers market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Embedded Automation Computers market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

Key Players Operating in the Global Embedded Automation Computers Market

Advantech Co., Ltd.

Advantech Co., Ltd. is a global provider of industrial embedded solutions and automation solutions. The company provides designing and manufacturing services to the medical, gaming, retail, and transportation sector. It offers solutions in energy & environment, embedded modules, and industrial equipment manufacturing. The company operates its business through different business segments such as embedded computing, industrial automation, intelligent connectivity, intelligent logistics, and intelligent retail solutions.

Artesyn Embedded Technologies, Inc.

Artesyn Embedded Technologies, Inc. is a global leader in the designing and manufacturing of highly reliable power conversion solutions. The company provides solutions to various sectors such as computing, communication, healthcare, and server data storage. It provides the solutions in AC-DC power suppliers, design services, software, and open compute platforms.

Other key players operating in the global embedded automation computers market include The Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Digi International Inc., Kontron S&T AG, Radisys Corporation, and Eurotech S.p.A. (Eurotech Group).

Global Embedded Automation Computers Market: Research Scope

Global Embedded Automation Computers Market, by Container Size

Single Board Computers (SBC)

Rugged Industrial Box PC

Vehicle Computer

IoT gateways

Global Embedded Automation Computers Market, by End-user

IT & Telecom

Automotive

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Aerospace and Defense

Others (Consumer Electronics, Energy)

Global Embedded Automation Computers Market Segmentation, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe Germany U.K. France Russia Italy Spain Nordic Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia Singapore Malaysia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The Embedded Automation Computers market report further scrutinizes the regional analysis into important countries alongwith the market share as well as adoption pattern in each country.

