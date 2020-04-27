Email Encryption Market Size scope, industry trends, demand and growth 2025
Global Email Encryption Market to reach USD 27.90 billion by 2025.
Global Email Encryption Market valued approximately USD 3.92 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 27.80% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major driving factor of global Email Encryption market are proliferation in the number of cyber-attacks, stringent government regulation and compliance that mandate the adoption of encryption among various verticals. In addition, programmers also use email encryption technique in order to secure their confidential and personal data from malicious programmers is also a major driving factor that boosting the growth of market. The major restraining factor of global email encryption market are deficiency of awareness & budget and the misbelief about performance issues. Email Encryption involves encrypting, or disguising, the content of email message in order to protect potentially sensitive information from being read by anyone other than intended receipt recipients. Email Encryption often includes authentication. The most common reason companies choose to encrypt their emails is that protect secret information. When you are making use of secure, encrypted email server don’t have to purchase any additional software or fees per user therefore it leads cost efficiency. With the system used today, individual no longer must open multiple programs follow several steps or save more than one copy of the same file to secure email message and attachments, it leads time efficiency to the users. It also helps to avoid spam, when you someone send attachments using encrypted email, the email contains the email contains a digital signature that show it is genuine.
The regional analysis of Global Email Encryption Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America has accounted the leading market share of total generating revenue across the globe owing to various standards privacy regulations in that region. Europe is also contributing maximum share in the global email encryption market. Asia-Pacific region is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to rising IT penetration in healthcare, BFSI, Manufacturing and government sector.
The major market player included in this report are:
IBM Corporation
Thales e-security
Gemalto
Symantec
Dell
Sophos
McAfee
Trend Micro
Microsoft
PKWARE
Cipher Cloud
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Application:
Disk Encryption
File/Folder Encryption
Web Communication Encryption
Database Encryption
Cloud Encryption
Others
By End-Use:
Retail
IT and Telecom
Government & publication
Healthcare
Defence & Aerospace
Manufacturing
Education
BFSI
By Deployment Mode:
On-Premises
Cloud Based
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
Target Audience of the Global Email Encryption Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
