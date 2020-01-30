Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Test Meter market is presumed to be valued at ~US$ by 2019 – 2027

Indepth Read this Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Test Meter Market

Key players operating in the global ESD test meter market are Desco Industries Inc., Static Solutions, Inc., Botron Company Inc., Leggesystems, ACL, Inc., SCS, RS Components Ltd., Transforming Technologies, Kinetic Polymers, and Smart International.

Global ESD Test Meter Market: Dynamics

Increase in Usage of ESD Test Meter in Consumer Electronics

The global ESD test meter market is primarily driven by the growth in consumer electronics, aerospace, health care, and industrial applications. Demand for ESD test meters is anticipated to rise significantly in the consumer electronics industry due to the increase in usage of these meters in electronic assembly and manufacturing. In consumer electronics, multiple ESD test meters and equipment are used to protect the flow of ESD from one device to another, as it may cause damage to another device. Surface resistivity meter, static charge meter, wrist strap tester, and workstation monitor are used in electronic assembly and manufacturing. The workstation monitor continuously monitors wrist strap to detect any fault or loss of continuity due to broken cords or improper contact between monitor and operator. In such conditions, the workstation immediately alerts the operator to prevent the device from damage. Additionally, ESD test meters are portable, lightweight, and available at affordable cost. This plays vital role in protecting the assembly line from expensive damage. Thus, ESD test meters are increasingly used in the consumer electronics industry.

Global ESD Test Meter Market: Segmentation

The global ESD test meter market can be divided based on:

Test Equipment

Application

End-use Industry

Region

Global ESD Test Meter Market, by Test Equipment

In terms of test equipment, the global ESD test meter market can be classified into:

Surface Resistivity Meter

Static Charge Meter

Wrist Strap Tester

Footwear Tester

Workstation Monitor

Others

Global ESD Test Meter Market, by Application

Based on application, the global ESD test meter market can be segregated into:

Computer Operator

Electronic Assembly and Manufacturing

Cleanroom Operation

Pharmaceutical Plants

Others

Global ESD Test Meter Market, by End-use Industry

In terms of end-use industry, the global ESD test meter market can be classified into:

Aerospace

Consumer Electronics

Health Care

Industrial

Others

The report on the global ESD test meter market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by market analysts, and inputs from market experts and market participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness of each segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on different segments of the market across regions.

Regional analysis of the global ESD test meter market includes:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

