Electrophysiology Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Biosense Webster, (U.S.), BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.)

The Electrophysiology market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. According to the research, the Electrophysiology market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors.

Global Electrophysiology Market was valued at USD 4.08 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 8.84 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.17% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Electrophysiology Market include:

Abbott Laboratories (U.S.)

Biosense Webster

(U.S.)

BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG

Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.)

GE Healthcare (U.K.)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands)

Medtronic

(U.S.)

Microport Scientific Corporation

St. Jude Medical

(U.S.)