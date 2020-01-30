Electronics Adhesives Market: Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand, 2019–2027

The study on the Electronics Adhesives Market Research offers a profound comprehension of the market dynamics like opportunities, drivers, trends, and the challenges. The analysis further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic aspects which can be predicted to shape the rise of the Electronics Adhesives Market throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).

The introduced study elucidates the key indexes of Market growth which contains a comprehensive analysis of CAGR development the value chain, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This data will enable readers to know the qualitative growth parameters of their worldwide market.

Electronics Adhesives Market Segmentation Assessment

The development prospects of this Electronics Adhesives Marketplace in various Regions are analyzed in the report together with information such as political, the regulatory frame, and economic outlook of each region.

Market: Segmentations

The electronics adhesives market has been segmented based on type of material into epoxy, polyurethane, silicone, acrylic, and others. By product type, the electronics adhesives market includes UV cured, thermally conductive, electrically conductive, and others. The major applications of electronics adhesives include encapsulation, conformal coating, wire tacking, and surface mounting. Conformal coating and surface mounting are the two leading application segments, together accounting for a share of 61.4% by the end of the forecast period.

The global electronics adhesives market has been divided on the basis of region into North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is the most promising market for electronics adhesives and this region is poised to expand at a 10% CAGR during the forecast period. The surging production of consumer electronics in countries such as India, South Korea, Japan, and China has greatly contributed toward the growth of the APAC electronics adhesives market.

Global Electronics Adhesives Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global market for electronics adhesives is primarily driven by the growing usage of electronics components across several applications such as automotive, consumer electronics, medical devices, imaging devices, and aircraft. The rising use of connected devices and the growing trend of miniaturization of electronic devices have also driven the demand for electronics adhesives. Other factors supporting the electronics adhesives market include the rise in disposable income, changing lifestyle, and the surging consumption of automated appliances. Enterprise electronics are likely to generate the highest revenue by the end of the forecast period while electronic appliances are expected to fuel the market in terms of volume.

On the flip side, strict government regulations curbing VOC emissions and the volatility in feedstock prices threaten to hamper the growth of the electronics adhesives market.

The key players studied in the report are Dymax Corporation, Henkel AG & Co KgaA, H.B. Fuller Company, 3M Company, Evonik Industries AG, and Dow Corning.

