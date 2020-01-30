Electronic Toll Collection Systems Market Expected to grow to US$ 9.1 billion by 2027, Focusing on top key players like Conduent, Inc., Kapsch Group, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machinery Systems, Ltd., Siemens Mobility GmbH

The global electronic toll collection systems market is expected to grow to US$ 9.1 billion by 2027 from US$ 5.2 billion in 2017. Tolls refer to the fees charged by the various state, or central government across various transportation infrastructure such as bridges, tunnels, highways, and expressways among others. The electronic toll collection constitutes automatic vehicle identification (AVI), vehicle classification (AVC) and collection of transit transaction as per government guidelines without manual supervision.

Key Players:

Conduent, Inc., Kapsch Group, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machinery Systems, Ltd., Siemens Mobility GmbH, Thales Group, Continuum Electroproducts LLP, EFKON GmbH, Neology, Inc., QuaLiX Information System LLP, SkyToll, a. s.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the key players engaged in the Electronic Toll Collection Systems market. Moreover, the report undertakes an elaborate examination of drivers and constraints operating in the market. The report also evaluated the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Electronic Toll Collection Systems market segments and regions.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Electronic Toll Collection Systems industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Major highlights of the report:

An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

The evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years

Market share evaluation

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of the market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.

