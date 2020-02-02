Electronic Toll Collection Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Kapsch Trafficcom AG, Transcore (Roper Technologies), Raytheon Company, Conduent Incorporated (Formerly Xerox Corporation), Thales Group

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Electronic Toll Collection Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Electronic Toll Collection market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Electronic Toll Collection market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Electronic Toll Collection players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Electronic Toll Collection industry situations. According to the research, the Electronic Toll Collection market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Electronic Toll Collection market.

Global Electronic Toll Collection Market was valued at USD 6.37 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 11.12 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 8.29% over the forecast period of 2018–2025.

Key players in the Global Electronic Toll Collection Market include:

Kapsch Trafficcom AG

Transcore (Roper Technologies)

Raytheon Company

Conduent Incorporated (Formerly Xerox Corporation)

Thales Group

Cubic Transportation Systems