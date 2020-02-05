Electronic Scrap Recycling Market Forecasted To Surpass The Value Of US$ XX Mn/Bn By 2075 2015 – 2022

Assessment of the Global Electronic Scrap Recycling Market

segmentation of the market and an overview of the global fragment-based drug discovery market to enable its readers to make well-informed business decisions.

Overview of Global Fragment-Based Drug Discovery Market

The drivers for the global fragment-based drug discovery market are its time-saving attributes and quick access to biophysical fragment screening techniques. Fragment-based drug discovery has become a method of designing unique molecules. This technique uses smaller ‘fragments or ligands’, which have lower molecular weights. The main restraint on the global fragment-based drug discovery market is the weak potency of a few compounds that are derived from fragment screening. The other conspicuous restraint on this market is the need for special ‘fragment libraries’ for conducting research.

The global fragment-based drug discovery market has been segmented into fragment screening and fragment optimization. The fragment screening segment is further sub-segmented into biophysical techniques and non-biophysical techniques. Biophysical techniques include isothermal titration calorimetry (ITC), nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy, fluorescence polarization (FP), differential scanning fluorimetry (DSF), surface plasmon resonance, X-ray crystallography, assay (thermal shift), biolayer interferometry, capillary electrophoresis, mass spectrometry, and others (biochemical assays). The end-use applications encouraging the growth of this market are CROs, biopharmaceutical companies, and academic and research institutions. Geographically, the global fragment-based drug discovery market is divided into regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World.

North America dominated the global fragment-based drug discovery market due to growing awareness about this sector and the high level of its adoption by pharmaceutical companies. However, in the coming years, the Asia Pacific fragment-based drug discovery market will witness phenomenal growth due to the growing number of research and development activities.

Companies Mentioned in the Global Fragment-Based Drug Discovery Market Report

The important players in the global fragment-based drug discovery market are Astex Pharmaceuticals, Beactica AB, Structure Based Design, Inc., Alveus Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Emerald BioStructures, Inc., Evotec AG, Crown Bioscience, Inc., Kinetic Discovery Limited, Sprint Bioscience, Proteros Fragments GmbH, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., and Sygnature Discovery.

The global fragment-based drug discovery market has been segmented as follows:

Fragment-Based Drug Discovery Market, by Services Component

Fragment Screening Biophysical Techniques Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectroscopy Differential scanning Fluorimetry (DSF) Assay (Thermal Shift) Fluorescence Polarization (FP) Isothermal Titration Calorimetry (ITC) X-ray Crystallography Surface Plasmon Resonance Biolayer Interferometry Mass Spectrometry Capillary Electrophoresis Others (Biochemical Assays) Non-biophysical Techniques

Fragment Optimization

Fragment-Based Drug Discovery Market, by End-user

Biopharmaceutical Companies

CROs

Academic and Research Institutions

Fragment-Based Drug Discovery Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) Australia Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Rest of the World (RoW)

