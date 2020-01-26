Electronic Health Records Market with Future Prospects, Key Player SWOT Analysis and Forecast To 2024

Electronic Health Records Market report offers detailed analysis and a five-year forecast for the global Electronic Health Records industry. Electronic Health Records market report delivers the insights which will shape your strategic planning as you estimate geographic, product or service expansion within the Electronic Health Records industry.. The Electronic Health Records market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.

Electronic health records (EHR) are the digital version of a patient’s medical history, which is maintained by the healthcare provider over time, and may include all of the key executives’ clinical data relevant to that individual care under a particular provider. EHRs include data ranging from demographics, problems, progress notes, vital signs, medications, past medical history, immunizations, radiology reports, to laboratory data.Over the past two decades, information technology (IT) has revolutionized every facet of the global healthcare industry. The vast adoption of IT and digital infrastructure in the healthcare industry has made information both a benefit and a challenge for every provider. Awareness about the disease and treatment is saving lives, while lack of effectively managed data might place this information at risk. Nevertheless, several pilot and cohort studies are being undertaken by government organizations and institutions pertaining to effectiveness of a computerized patient healthcare information systems and EHRs are increasingly replacing manually filled paper sheets, medical images, and other documents concerned with a patient’s healthcare history.

List of key players profiled in the Electronic Health Records market research report:

PA SUN, IBM, PCCW Solution, PKU Healthcare IT CO., Ltd, Kingdee, Duchang IT, GoodWill, Wining, Neusoft, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Athenahealth, Inc., Cerner Corporation, CPSI, Epic Systems, EClinicalWorks,

By Installation

Web Based, Client Server Based, Software as Services

By End User

Hospital, Physician Office, Ambulatory surgery centers, Others,

The global Electronic Health Records market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Electronic Health Records market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Electronic Health Records. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

