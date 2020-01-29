Electronic Health Records Market – Insights on Scope 2026

The study on the Electronic Health Records market Electronic Health Records Market Report offers a deep comprehension of the market dynamics such as drivers the challenges, trends, and opportunities. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects that are anticipated to shape the rise of the Electronic Health Records market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

Based on installation type, global electronic health records market are segmented into web based, client server based and software-as-a-service. Based on end user, the electronic health records market are segmented into hospital, physician office, ambulatory surgical centers and others.

Based on geography, the electronic health records market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and rest of world. The regions are further segmented into major countries which include, U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Russia, rest of Europe, India, China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and rest of world

Key players profiled in the electronic health record market study encompasses Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Athenahealth, Inc., Cerner Corporation, CPSI, Epic Systems, eClinicalWorks, GE Healthcare, Greenway Health, LLC, Medical Information Technology, Inc., McKesson Corporation, NextGen Healthcare and 4medica.

Global Electronic Health Records Market, by Installation Web Based Client Server Based Software as Services



Global Electronic Health Records Market, by End User Hospital Physician Office Ambulatory surgery centers Others



Global Electronic Health Records Market, by Geography North America United States Canada Europe United Kingdom Germany France Rest of Europe Asia Pacific India China Australia Malaysia Japan Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Rest of the World Israel Russia South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of the World



