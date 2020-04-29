Electronic-grade Phosphoric Acids Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis 2019-2027

Electronic-grade Phosphoric Acids Market: Introduction

Electronic-grade phosphoric acids are the purest form of phosphoric acids and used as etchants in the manufacturing of semiconductors

Electronic-grade phosphoric acids are produced from crushed phosphate rock, which are mined in various regions. It is an electronic chemical with a purity range of 79%–86%. Electronics grade are special chemicals, which are compatible with electronics applications and help to enhance the performance of electronics products.

Electronic-grade phosphoric acids are used for wet cleaning and wet etching of chips, ICs, and in other microelectronic products. Generally, electronic-grade phosphoric acids are used for cleaning before substrate coating and etching.

Is something restraining your company’s growth in the Electronic-grade Phosphoric Acids Market? Ask for the report brochure here

Key Drivers of Global Electronic-grade Phosphoric Acids Market

The global electronic-grade phosphoric acids market is driven by rise in demand from end-use industries, such as consumer electronics, and their consumption in cleaning applications

Increase in demand for pure metal sheets and particles for the manufacturing of micro electric components is boosting the demand for electronic-grade phosphoric acids

Demand for liquid crystal display (LCD) in smart phones, TVs, laptops, and computers are fueling the expansion of the electronic-grade phosphoric acids market

Read report [email protected]

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/electronic-grade-phosphoric-acids-market.html

Advantages Offered by Electronic-grade Phosphoric Acids

The usage of electronic-grade phosphoric acid offers various advantages, such as enhancement of IC product yield, improvement in electrical performance, better liquid quality display, and high reliability. Due to these properties, the electronic-grade phosphoric acids market will grow with the expansion of the electronics industry.

The microelectronic sector is developing at a fast pace. Moreover, the size of electronic component is continuously shrinking coupled with increase in chip area with complex integration. Thus, the microelectronic sector offers growth opportunities to the electronic-grade phosphoric acids market.

Side Effects of Electronic-grade Phosphoric Acids to Hamper Market

Environmental concerns and government regulations on the overall mining sector are negatively impacting the global electronic-grade phosphoric acids market. Combining phosphate rock with heavy metals, such as cadmium and uranium, leads to the shortage of electronic-grade phosphoric acids.

The electronic-grade phosphoric acid depends upon the purity of the phosphoric acid, as the purity phosphoric acid will result in higher electronic grade of phosphoric acid. Irregular supply of water to the mining sector due to water shortage for drinking as well as for agricultural activities is likely to hamper the electronic-grade phosphoric acids market.

Asia Pacific Expected to Hold Major Share of Global Electronic-grade Phosphoric Acids Market

The global electronic-grade phosphoric acids market can be segmented into: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

At present, only few countries are capable of producing electronic-grade phosphoric acid due to lack of reservoirs. Countries such as Japan, Korea, and the U.S. are the major producers of electronic-grade phosphoric acids.

Asia Pacific is a leading consumer of electronic-grade phosphoric acids, followed by North America and Europe. In Asia Pacific, China is estimated to be a prominent market for electronic-grade phosphoric acids due to the increase in demand for electronic components. India, Japan, Indonesia, and Thailand are other main countries contributing to the growth of the electronic-grade phosphoric acids market in Asia Pacific, as the demand for electronic devices is high in these countries.

In North America, the U.S. is a major consumer of electronic-grade phosphoric acids due to significant growth and innovation in the electronics industry

Europe holds a noteworthy share of the global electronic-grade phosphoric acids market due to the presence of the automotive industry in the region. The growing demand for electric vehicles is expected to fuel the demand for electronic-grade phosphoric acids.

The electronic-grade phosphoric acids market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is expected to expand at a slow pace during the forecast period

To Get a Bird’s Eye View of Electronic-grade Phosphoric Acids Market Forecast, Ask for a Custom Report

Key Players in Global Electronic-grade Phosphoric Acids Market

The global electronic-grade phosphoric acids market is highly concentrated with leading manufacturers accounting for approximately 10%–20% share of the total market. Key players operating in the global electronic-grade phosphoric acids market include: