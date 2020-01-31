Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid Market Report Provide the Development Strategies Adopted by Key Industry Players to Understand Competitive Scenario of the Global Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid Market2018 – 2028

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast timeframe.

Segmentation:

Based on application, the global electronic grade phosphoric acid market is segmented into:

Semiconductors

Liquid Crystal Displays (LCDs)

VLSI

Others

Regional Outlook:

Currently, there are only a few countries in the world, such as the United States, Japan, and Korea who can produce the product. Over the recent past, significant growth and development of the electronics and solar panel industry in China has led to several key manufacture of IC foundry, semiconductors, LEDs, and TFT-LCD giants investing in China. This, in turn, has resulted into an increase in the demand for electronic grade phosphoric acid. Moreover, the domestic production capacity of ultra-clean, high-purity phosphoric acid is significant, and accounts for a majority share of the global market. Along with this, the availability of raw material in China, will, in turn, help the country dominate the global electronic grade phosphoric acid market over the forecast period. Albeit, China's production of yellow phosphorus and phosphoric acid ranks first in the world, fine phosphorus chemical products account for nearly 4% of the total. Thus, electronic grade phosphoric acid has become a high value-added product in China. China’s electronic grade phosphoric acid market is expected to register healthy growth over the forecast period. South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan are the major markets for electronic grade phosphoric acid, owing to the rising demand from electronic and semiconductor applications. It is expected that the electronic grade phosphoric acid market in these countries will register steady growth over the forecast period.

Key Players:

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the electronic grade phosphoric acid market are:

Solvay Sa

Arkema

Merck KGaA

RIN KAGAKU KOGYO Co., Ltd.

Febex SA

Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co. Ltd

Guangxi Qinzhou Capital Success Phos-Chemical Co., Ltd.

