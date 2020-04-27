Electronic Equipment Repair Service Market Size: Industry Analysis and Forecasts 2019 to 2025

Global Electronic Equipment Repair Service Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major driving factor of global Electronic Equipment Repair Service market are rise in demand for renovated electronic equipment and rise in demand for smartphones & tablets. The major restraining factor of Electronic Equipment Repair Service market is poor quality or duplicate spare parts of electronic equipment. Moreover, the shift in consumer behavior towards buying new equipment is anticipated to hinder the Electronic Equipment Repair Service market. Electronic equipment repair service involves repairing various types of electronic devices, namely computers, communication equipment, and other electronics. Radar and sonar equipment, stereos, microscopes, video recorders, photocopy machines, computers, and precision equipment, namely medical equipment and scientific instruments, are also part of the electronic equipment repair services. The major benefits of electronic equipment repair service market are benefitting from weak financial condition of costumers as instead of buying new items, many owners of electronic equipment prefer getting it repaired. the cost advantage of regularly maintaining and fixing broken and idle equipment, rather than replacing it.

The regional analysis of Global Electronic Equipment Repair Service Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe has dominated the market of total generating revenue across the globe. North America is also contributing major share in the global market of Electronic Equipment Repair Service. Asia-Pacific region is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the over the coming years due to China and India are also witnessing significant growth.

The major market player included in this report are:

B2X

Encompass Supply Chain Solutions

Global Electronic Service

ICracked

Mendtronix

MicroFirst

Moduslink

Quest International

Redington

Repair World Direct

UBreakFix

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Consumer Electronics

Home Appliances

Medical Equipment

Industrial Equipment

By Application:

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Electronic Equipment Repair Service Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

