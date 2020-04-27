Electronic Equipment Repair Service Market Size: Industry Analysis and Forecasts 2019 to 2025
Global Electronic Equipment Repair Service Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major driving factor of global Electronic Equipment Repair Service market are rise in demand for renovated electronic equipment and rise in demand for smartphones & tablets. The major restraining factor of Electronic Equipment Repair Service market is poor quality or duplicate spare parts of electronic equipment. Moreover, the shift in consumer behavior towards buying new equipment is anticipated to hinder the Electronic Equipment Repair Service market. Electronic equipment repair service involves repairing various types of electronic devices, namely computers, communication equipment, and other electronics. Radar and sonar equipment, stereos, microscopes, video recorders, photocopy machines, computers, and precision equipment, namely medical equipment and scientific instruments, are also part of the electronic equipment repair services. The major benefits of electronic equipment repair service market are benefitting from weak financial condition of costumers as instead of buying new items, many owners of electronic equipment prefer getting it repaired. the cost advantage of regularly maintaining and fixing broken and idle equipment, rather than replacing it.
The regional analysis of Global Electronic Equipment Repair Service Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe has dominated the market of total generating revenue across the globe. North America is also contributing major share in the global market of Electronic Equipment Repair Service. Asia-Pacific region is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the over the coming years due to China and India are also witnessing significant growth.
The major market player included in this report are:
B2X
Encompass Supply Chain Solutions
Global Electronic Service
ICracked
Mendtronix
MicroFirst
Moduslink
Quest International
Redington
Repair World Direct
UBreakFix
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Consumer Electronics
Home Appliances
Medical Equipment
Industrial Equipment
By Application:
Commercial
Industrial
Residential
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
Target Audience of the Global Electronic Equipment Repair Service Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
