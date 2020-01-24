Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Market Growth and Forecast2017 – 2025

Global Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Electronic Data Capture (EDC) industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=D&rep_id=2546&source=atm

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Electronic Data Capture (EDC) as well as some small players.

Key Trends

An electronic data capture (EDC) brings about quicker access to data, accuracy, and ensures data security with appropriate technical controls. Besides, it also brings about compliance with regulatory requirements – a factor that has majorly underpinned its demand as most clinical trials fall flat on their face because of being unable to satisfy regulatory needs that delay drugs in becoming commercially available.

Moreover, an electronic data capture (EDC) aids in upping efficiency of clinical trials because of its user-friendly navigation. It easy to locate and filter what is needed. To top it all off, an electronic data capture (EDC) comes in different price ranges to suit every budget. Plus, in the long run, it helps to save money notwithstanding the upfront investment. On account of the aforementioned unique perceived benefits, EDC systems are seeing significant uptake.

Other factors lending support to the market are the growing complications in managing clinical information generated before, during, and after the trial and continued technological improvements in the systems.

Global Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Market: Market Potential

The global market for electronic data capture (EDC) is highly dynamic with new developments constantly reshaping the competitive contours. Some such recent developments to have rocked the market are the raising of $30 million by clinical trial software company Medrio from Questa Capital Management for building of new software programs and the extending of partnership between CROS NT and Medidata that would enable the former’s customers’ access to Medidata’s electronic data capture (EDC) solution.

The cloud-based delivery systems for electronic data capture (EDC) services are primed for healthy growth in the near future on account of soaring demand, which in turn would be stoked by the greater efficiency in different applications, namely the trial design, data collection, and monitoring and report generation such modes of delivery bring about.

Global Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the main segments of the market electronic data capture (EDC) are Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the Rest of the World. Of them, North America is a key region due to the high degree of awareness about the benefits of such systems and strict regulations relating to handling with clinical information. Presence of prominent pharmaceutical companies in the region is also said to be catalyzing market growth in the region.

Global Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Market: Competitive Analysis

In order to gauge the competition prevailing in the global market for electronic data capture (EDC), the report profiles companies such as Oracle Corporation; Medidata Solutions, Inc.; BioClinica; Parexel International Corporation; eClinicalSolutions; Merge Healthcare, Inc.; Openclinica, LLC., OmniComm Systems, Inc.; and Acceliant.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=2546&source=atm

Important Key questions answered in Electronic Data Capture (EDC) market report:

What will the market growth rate, Overview, and Analysis by Type of Electronic Data Capture (EDC) in 2024?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in Electronic Data Capture (EDC) market?

What is Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope and price analysis of top Manufacturers Profiles?

Who Are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Electronic Data Capture (EDC) market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers.

Who are the key manufacturers in space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin, and Market Share

What are the opportunities and threats faced by manufacturers in the global market?

Customize This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=CR&rep_id=2546&source=atm

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Electronic Data Capture (EDC) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Electronic Data Capture (EDC) , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Electronic Data Capture (EDC) in 2019 and 2015.

Chapter 3, the Electronic Data Capture (EDC) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Electronic Data Capture (EDC) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 12, Electronic Data Capture (EDC) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Electronic Data Capture (EDC) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.