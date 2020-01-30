Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market Report 2020 – 2025 Industry Status and Growth Analysis

In 2017, the global Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services market size was 379500 million US$ and it is expected to reach 637600 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 6.7% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services development in United States, Europe and China.

Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services is a form of outsourcing that provides wide range of core manufacturing capabilities.

Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services providing companies are basically manufacturers that contracts with the organizations to manufacture electronic products on behalf of them.

The key players covered in this study

Foxconn

FLEX

Jabil Circuit

Sanmina-SCI

Venture

Benchmark Electronics

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Designing

Assembly

Manufacturing

Market segment by Application, split into

Healthcare

Automotive

Aerospace

Telecom

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Designing

1.4.3 Assembly

1.4.4 Manufacturing

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Healthcare

1.5.3 Automotive

1.5.4 Aerospace

1.5.5 Telecom

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market Size

2.2 Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Key Players in China

7.3 China Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market Size by Type

7.4 China Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Key Players in India

10.3 India Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market Size by Type

10.4 India Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Foxconn

12.1.1 Foxconn Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Introduction

12.1.4 Foxconn Revenue in Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Foxconn Recent Development

12.2 FLEX

12.2.1 FLEX Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Introduction

12.2.4 FLEX Revenue in Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 FLEX Recent Development

12.3 Jabil Circuit

12.3.1 Jabil Circuit Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Introduction

12.3.4 Jabil Circuit Revenue in Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Jabil Circuit Recent Development

12.4 Sanmina-SCI

12.4.1 Sanmina-SCI Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Introduction

12.4.4 Sanmina-SCI Revenue in Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Sanmina-SCI Recent Development

12.5 Venture

12.5.1 Venture Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Introduction

12.5.4 Venture Revenue in Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Venture Recent Development

12.6 Benchmark Electronics

12.6.1 Benchmark Electronics Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Introduction

12.6.4 Benchmark Electronics Revenue in Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Benchmark Electronics Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

