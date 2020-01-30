Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market Report 2020 – 2025 Industry Status and Growth Analysis

In 2017, the global Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services market size was 379500 million US$ and it is expected to reach 637600 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 6.7% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services development in United States, Europe and China.
Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services is a form of outsourcing that provides wide range of core manufacturing capabilities.
Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services providing companies are basically manufacturers that contracts with the organizations to manufacture electronic products on behalf of them.
The key players covered in this study
Foxconn
FLEX
Jabil Circuit
Sanmina-SCI
Venture
Benchmark Electronics
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Designing
Assembly
Manufacturing
Market segment by Application, split into
Healthcare
Automotive
Aerospace
Telecom
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Designing
1.4.3 Assembly
1.4.4 Manufacturing
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Healthcare
1.5.3 Automotive
1.5.4 Aerospace
1.5.5 Telecom
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market Size
2.2 Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Key Players in China
7.3 China Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market Size by Type
7.4 China Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Key Players in India
10.3 India Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market Size by Type
10.4 India Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Foxconn
12.1.1 Foxconn Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Introduction
12.1.4 Foxconn Revenue in Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Foxconn Recent Development
12.2 FLEX
12.2.1 FLEX Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Introduction
12.2.4 FLEX Revenue in Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 FLEX Recent Development
12.3 Jabil Circuit
12.3.1 Jabil Circuit Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Introduction
12.3.4 Jabil Circuit Revenue in Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Jabil Circuit Recent Development
12.4 Sanmina-SCI
12.4.1 Sanmina-SCI Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Introduction
12.4.4 Sanmina-SCI Revenue in Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Sanmina-SCI Recent Development
12.5 Venture
12.5.1 Venture Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Introduction
12.5.4 Venture Revenue in Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Venture Recent Development
12.6 Benchmark Electronics
12.6.1 Benchmark Electronics Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Introduction
12.6.4 Benchmark Electronics Revenue in Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Benchmark Electronics Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
