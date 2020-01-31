Electronic Article Surveillance Market Projected to be Resilient During2018 – 2028

Electronic Article Surveillance Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Electronic Article Surveillance is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Electronic Article Surveillance in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Electronic Article Surveillance Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

competitive landscape of electronic article surveillance market include –

Checkpoint Systems

Johnson Controls

ALL-TAG Corporation

Amersec

TAG Company

Ketec

WG Security Products

Softdel

Shenzhen Emeno Technology

These players are adopting organic growth strategies such as mergers and accusations and market collaboration in order to stay ahead in the electronic article surveillance market in the coming few years.

Electronic Article Surveillance Market: Key Trends

The global electronic article surveillance market is expected to rise at a healthy pace from 2018 to 2028. This is mainly due to the booming retail sector. Increase in spending power, rise is global population and increase in number of retail step up are some of the prominent factors expected to drive the global electronic article surveillance market. In addition to this, surge in urbanization and industrialization are some other factors expected to offer a substantial response on the growth of the electronic article surveillance market. This is because urbanization and industrialization has a direct impact on the growth in number of retail growth.

However, despite several opportunities and drivers, growth in the electronic article surveillance market is hampered due to shifting consumer preference towards the ecommerce industry. Trade in ecommerce market is executed from online medium and hence does not need retail store.

Nevertheless, increase in construction of shopping malls coupled with rise in number of mega marts are expected to overcome the mentioned restraint factor and offer a significant boost to the global electronic article surveillance market during the forecast period.

Electronic Article Surveillance Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the electronic article surveillance market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Among all these regions, Asia Pacific is expected to hold maximum share in the electronic article surveillance market. This is mainly due to the rise in commercial restate construction along with unprecedented increase in urbanization and industrialization in the region.

