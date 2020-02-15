Electromagnetic Flowmeter Market Estimated to Flourish at by 2017 – 2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Electromagnetic Flowmeter Market is growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Growing Population and Rising need for consistent measurement and monitoring of industrial fluids are the key factors influence market growth. Moreover, advances in flowmeter technology will provide ample opportunities for market growth. However, the inability to measure non-conductive fluids is limiting the market growth.

Electromagnetic flowmeters are devices employed to measure the flow of conductive fluids inside a pipe. Electromagnetic flow meters, by contrast, work best with grimy fluids. They are easy to install, cost-effective and low maintenance. Electromagnetic flowmeters work on Faraday’s law of Induction, thus, they consume electrodes to measure process flow.

By Application, Water and Wastewater segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the growing investments in water infrastructure. Electromagnetic flow meters are used to measure treated and untreated sewage, processed water, water, and chemicals. By geography, Asia Pacific is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the growth in this region is attributed to the surge in industrial growth and higher requirement of wastewater management.

Some of the key players profiled in the Electromagnetic Flowmeter Market are Invensys plc, Endress+Hauser AG, Hitachi Ltd, Flow Technology , Yokogawa Electric Corp, ABB Ltd., Omega,

Bronkhorst, Fine Tek, Magnetrol, Riels, Greyline Instruments, Spirax Sarco,Mass Flow, Isoil, and Sika.

Products Covered:

• Low Flow Magnetic Flowmeters

• In-line Magnetic Flowmeters

• Insertion Magnetic Flowmeters

Components Covered:

• Transmitters

• Non-magnetic Flow Tubes

• Magnetic Coils

• Sensing Electrodes

Excitation Types Covered:

• Direct Current (DC)

• Alternating Current (AC)

Types Covered:

• Ultrasonic

• Differential Pressure

• Coriolis

• Magnetic

• Positive Displacement

• Turbine

• Vortex

• Other Types

Applications Covered:

• Power Generation

• Pulp and Paper

• Metals and Mining

• Pharmaceuticals

• Water and Wastewater

• Oil and Gas

• Chemicals and Petrochemicals

• Food and Beverages

• Municipal Applications

• Agricultural

• Automotive

• Precision and Optics Industry

• Electrical and Electronics

• Sensors

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

