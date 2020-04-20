Electrode ionization Market 2019 Global Overview, Latest Technologies, Business Strategy, Key Vendors, Segments, Demands, Growth Factors, Size, Share by Forecast to 2025

Global Electrode ionization Market is valued approximately at USD 778 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 6.30% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Electrode ionization is a technology of water treatment that is widely used for obtaining ultrapure water. In electrode ionization technology ultrapure water is obtained by removing impurities and dissolved salt from normal water. Electrode ionization technology is differed from other technologies for obtaining ultrapure water as it is a chemical free process that does not require acids for purification. Growing demand for ultrapure water from different end use industries such as pharmaceuticals, power generation, electronics & Semi-conductor and other is one of the key driving factors of the market growth. Semiconductor chips used in different devices such as cell phones, computer and automobiles require ultrapure water in every step of manufacturing.

Thus, growth in semiconductor industry is fueling the demand for electrode ionization for water treatment. Further, growing industrialization and increasing generation of wastewater are further contributing towards market growth. Moreover, chemical free process coupled with increasing demand for energy efficient advanced water systems is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, availability of alternative technologies coupled with high installation systems is expected to hamper the market growth.

The regional analysis of global Electrode ionization market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to growth in different end use industries. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as growing FDI investments in pharmaceuticals, power generation and electronics & semiconductor industries would create lucrative growth prospects for the Electrode ionization market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Suez SA

Veolia Environment S.A.

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Dowdupont Inc.

Ovivo Inc.

Mega A.S.

Qua Group

Snowpure, LLC

Pure Aqua Inc.

Newterra Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Design:

Plate and Frame Construction

Spiral Wound Construction

By End-use Industry:

Power Generation

Pharmaceuticals

Electronics & Semiconductor

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Electrode ionization Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

