Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Market Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2017-2026)

Electoactive Polymers (EAPs) Market is expected to reach USD 7.56 Billion by 2026 from USD 3.46 Billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 8.14%



Increasing usage of touchscreen smartphones is augmenting the electroactive polymer market. Continuous reduction in the price of these devices, making them more affordable and economically feasible for the end-users belonging to the middle class. This development in the need for touchscreen smartphones will contribute to the growth of the global electroactive polymer market.

electroactive polymer market

Request For Free Sample Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/1930

Electroactive polymers based on type market has been segmented into conductive plastics, inherently conductive polymers and inherently dissipative polymers. The inherently conductive polymers market is expected to be one of the major contributors for the market growth during the forecast period. Inherently conductive polymers (ICPs) are sub-segmented into polythiophenes, polyanilines, polyacetylenes, polyphenylene vinylenes (PPV), polyfluorenes, polyphenylene sulfides, polynaphthalenes and others. Large demand for inherently conductive polymers in robotics, artificial muscles, actuators & sensors in the medical, energy harvesting and electrical & electronics industries is expected to drive the growth of this segment.

Electroactive polymers market based on application is segmented into electrostatic discharge (ESD) protection, electromagnetic interference (EMI), shielding, actuators, capacitors, batteries, sensors and others. The actuator application segment is expected to hold one of the largest shares of the market for electroactive polymers during the forecast period. Due to large use of electroactive polymers in actuator applications owing to its high operational efficiency over conventional materials.

Geographically, Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the largest markets for electroactive polymers and is projected to grow at the high CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to presence of major players of electroactive polymers in this region and growing demand for electronic

applications from countries like China, South Korea, Japan and India.

Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/1930

Scope of the Report

Electroactive Polymers Market, by Type:

• Conductive Plastics

o ESD/EMI Compounds

o Antistatic Additives

o Carbon/Metal Fibers

o Carbon Nanotubes

o Others

• Inherently Conductive Polymers (ICPs)

o Polythiophenes

o Polyanilines

o Polyacetylenes

o Polyphenylene Vinylenes (PPV)

o Polyfluorenes

o Polyphenylene Sulfides

o Polynaphthalenes

o Others

• Inherently Dissipative Polymers (IDPs)

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Electroactive Polymers Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Electroactive Polymers Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Electroactive Polymers Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Electroactive Polymers Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Electroactive Polymers Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Electroactive Polymers Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Electroactive Polymers Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Electroactive Polymers by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Electroactive Polymers Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Electroactive Polymers Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Electroactive Polymers Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Electroactive Polymers Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/electroactive-polymers-eaps-market/1930/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Lumawant Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact:+ 919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com