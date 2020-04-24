Electrical Discharge Machine (EDM) Market to be Largely Driven by Rising Adoption

Electrical Discharge Machine (EDM) Market: Introduction

Electrical Discharge Machine (EDM) is a non-traditional machining and electro thermal process of removing desired material from any workpiece by using electrical sparks (discharges) in between electrodes and the workpiece. Electrical Discharge Machine (EDM) is an important process during metal fabrication. The electric discharge machine is used for removing those materials which have high strength temperature resistance. Some of the equipment used in electrical discharge machining (EDM) are dielectric reservoir, pump, circulating system, power generator and control unit, working tank with work holding devices, and tool holder and servo system to move the tool.

Electrical Discharge Machine (EDM) Market: Competitive Landscape

In August 2018, GF Machining Solutions entered into a strategic partnership with 3D Systems, a U.S. based company that manufactures and sells 3D printers. The goal of this strategic collaboration is to develop integrated manufacturing solutions based on 3D printing.

GF Machining Solutions Management SA.

Established in 1861, GF Machining Solutions Management SA. is headquartered in Bern, Switzerland. The company is a leading provider of machines, automation solutions, and services to the mold and tool making industry. The company is a key manufacturer of precision components. Some of the products and solutions provided by the company are milling, EDM, advanced manufacturing, system 3R tooling-automation-software, Liechti engineering, and Step-Tec spindles.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Incorporated in 1921, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. The Japanese company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electronic and electrical equipment globally. The company provides wire-cut electrical discharge machines, die-sinking electrical discharge machines, and fine-hole drilling electrical discharge machines.

ASTRO MACHINE WORKS, INC.

Established in 1984, Astro Machine Works, Inc.is located in Ephrata, Pennsylvania, the United States. The company manufactures and develops automation equipment, custom machinery, machined parts, fabricated and assemblies components for companies. The company offers services including reverse engineering, welding and metal fabrication, and panel wiring and control systems building, as well as machine repair, rebuilding, and refurbishment. The company manufactures and supplies equipment and parts for numerous industries and sectors such as medical industry precision machining, pharmaceutical equipment manufacturing, energy equipment manufacturing, manufacturing food processing equipment, government and military equipment manufacturing, aerospace parts and equipment manufacturing, electronics and semiconductor manufacturing, telecommunications equipment manufacturing, and packaging machine fabrication.

Other prominent players operating in the electrical discharge machine (EDM) market includes Makino Milling Machine Co. Ltd, Sodick Co., Ltd, CHMER EDM, Kent Industrial USA, Inc., Accutex Technologies Co., Ltd, and JOEMARS MACHINERY & ELECTRIC INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.

Electrical Discharge Machine (EDM) Market: Dynamics

Rise in automation, or evolution of industry 4.0 to shape growth of the electrical discharge machine (EDM) market

Industry 4.0, popularly known as smart factory, is considered the fourth era of industry that merges computing and automation. It also includes cyber-physical systems, cloud computing, Internet of Things, and cognitive computing. Industry 4.0 can help design, simulate, and take care of physical processes in manufacturing units that boosts cost-effectiveness. Factory simulation is expected to be highly beneficial for the upcoming concept of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). Leading manufacturing companies such as Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Siemens AG, and many more are moving toward the implementation of Industry 4.0. Thus, evolution of industry 4.0 is likely to boost the demand for electrical discharge machines (EDM) in the next few years.

Increasing demand for CNC machines in automotive industry drives the electrical discharge machine (EDM) market

Rise in demand for EDM machines in the automotive industry is projected to boost the demand for electric discharge machines (EDM) globally as molding and drilling are the largest applications of the automotive industry. Moreover, rise in production of light vehicles and increased demand for mechanical engineering products and computerized numerical control (CNC) machines are some of the major factors which are projected to propel the demand for electrical discharge machines across the globe. Furthermore, rise in sales of electrical vehicles (EV) and integration of 3D printing technology with EDM is likely to augment the market expansion in the near future.

Lack of skilled labor and unawareness among end-users to hamper the electrical discharge machine (EDM) market

Lack of awareness about the benefits and usage of electric discharge machines (EDM) among end-users is expected to hinder the market. Additionally, lack of skilled labor and high power consumption are some of the factors hampering the market.