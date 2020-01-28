Electric Vehicle Market: 2020 Global Industry Size, Demand, Analysis, Company Profiles, Development Factors and Outlook by 2024

The Electric Vehicle Market studies one kind of new vehicle which utilizes the unconventional fuel as the power source integrating the advanced technology of the power control and drive section. The unconventional fuel generally is power. It mainly includes the PHEV and BEV.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points within the industry’s value chain.

In the Europe wide, major sellers mainly are Volkswagen, Mitsubishi, Renault, GMH-Gruppe, Nissan, BMW, Tesla, Volvo, Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, PSA and others.

Volkswagen is the largest seller of electric vehicle in Europe, its sales volume is 51528 Unit in 2015, its sales volume of Europe market exceeds 26.5% in 2015.The next is Mitsubishi and Renault.

Global Electric Vehicle Market is spread across 123 pages, profiling 10 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

This report focuses on the Electric Vehicle in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Electric Vehicle Industry Segment by Manufacturers

Volkswagen

Mitsubishi

Renault

Nissan

BMW

Tesla

Volvo

Mercedes-Benz

Hyundai

PSA

Market Segment by Type covers:

PHEV

BEV

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Home Use

Commercial Use

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global Electric Vehicle Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Electric Vehicle Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Electric Vehicle, with sales, revenue, and price of Electric Vehicle, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Electric Vehicle, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Electric Vehicle market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Electric Vehicle sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.