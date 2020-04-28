Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2019 To 2025

The Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Market

ABB Ltd, Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Delphi Automotive, Chroma ATE, Aerovironment Inc, Silicon Laboratories, Chargemaster PLC, Schaffner Holdings AG, POD Point.

The global Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Market to grow with a CAGR of +38% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Market are used to charge electric vehicle with the help of a battery and electrical source that supplies energy that is used for charging. There are 3 levels (level 1, 2, and 3) through which such vehicles can be charged. As these can be charged-on-the-go, the vehicles are economical and offer low maintenance over conventional petrol/diesel cars. They also help reduce the carbon footprints released in the atmosphere, which contains toxic gas particles.

Government regulations regarding the use of electric vehicles to curb the environmental pollution drives the demand for electric vehicles. Further, rise in demand of electric vehicles is also expected to fuel the market growth. However, high price of such electric vehicles and lack of presence EV chargers at public places is anticipated to hinder the growth of the market. Moreover, increase in demand of luxury electric vehicles is expected to offer ample number of opportunities to key players of the market.

Government regulations to curb environmental pollution, rise in penetration of electric vehicles, growth in disposable income of population, government initiatives for development of electric vehicle charging infrastructure, limited number of EV charging stations, lack of standardization of EV charging, increasing demand of luxury vehicles, wireless charging for electric vehicles are the significant factors that impact the growth of the global electric vehicle chargers market. These factors are anticipated to either drive or hamper the market.

Government Regulations to Curb Environment Pollution

Several policies have been deployed by the government to cater with environmental conditions. For instance, electric vehicle initiative (EVI), a multi-firm government policy forum established in 2009 under clean energy ministerial (CEM), helped the key players to accelerate the deployment of electric vehicles worldwide (as per iea.org).

The Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Market on the basis of Types are:

On-Board Chargers, Off-Board Chargers

On The basis Of Application, the Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Market is Segmented into :

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV), Plug-In Electric Vehicles (PHEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)

Regions are covered by Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

