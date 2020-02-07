Electric Vehicle Battery Market Growth, Analysis, Applications, forecast Year 2020-2025 And Focusing on Top key

The Objective of the “Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market” report is to depict the trends and upcoming for the Data Masking industry over the forecast years. Electric Vehicle Battery Market report data has been gathered from industry specialists/experts. Although the market size of the market is studied and predicted from 2019 to 2026 mulling over 2018 as the base year of the market study. Attentiveness for the market has increased in recent decades due to development and improvement in the innovation.

Purchase Enquiry Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2924

The global Electric Vehicle Battery Market was valued at $23 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $84 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2018 to 2025. The global electric vehicle battery market is expected to witness steady growth due to stringent vehicle emission norms and an increase in the demand for fuel-efficient and low-emission vehicles. The global EV battery market is projected to witness considerable growth, especially in the emerging economies, owing to the enhanced demand for electric vehicles and rise in the global awareness about the menace of vehicle pollution.

An electric vehicle the battery is a secondary (rechargeable) battery, which is used to power the propulsion of electric vehicles. Also known as a traction battery, it uses chemical energy stored in rechargeable battery packs for power and therefore does not require any combustion engine for propulsion.

At present, the Asia-Pacific region dominates the global EV battery market. An increase in vehicle population and a rise in vehicle standards fuel the growth of the Asia-Pacific EV market. Moreover, various technological advancements in electric vehicles have been in progress, owing to government initiatives, which further propels the growth. According to Economics Times, The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) China has set up a trial EV battery recycle program in the greater Beijing Hebei Tianjin region, the Yangtze River, Pearl Delta River, and Central China areas to curb pollution, as on 5 March, 2018.

In the propulsion type segment, the hybrid electric vehicles dominated the market in 2017, owing to the voluminous production of hybrid electric vehicles.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2924

Market key Players

AESC,

BYD,

Mitsubishi,

LG Chem,

Samsung,

Wanxiang,

Beijing Pride Power,

Tianneng

*SB LiMotive.

Driving factors for the market

1. Growing demand for zero-emission vehicles

2. Decreasing cost of EV battery system

Market Restraints and Opportunities:

1. High import taxes

2. Growth in public charging infrastructure

3. The rise in government initiatives

Similar Reports:

Electric Vehicle Charging System Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/electric-vehicle-charging-systems-market

Vehicle Tracking System Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/vehicle-tracking-system-market

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms the utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-446-1141

International: +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn Twitter