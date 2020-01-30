Electric Tankless Water Heater Market 2016-2023 is Expected to Expand at a CAGR of 6.19%

The global electric tankless water heater market is flourishing due to the rising demand for energy efficient and technologically advanced home appliance. The increasing number of luxury residential societies has been witnessed across the globe. Further, the rising luxury residential societies are adopting technologically updated home appliances such as electric tankless water heaters.

The electric tankless water heater market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.19% during the forecast period of 2016-2023. Rising demand for energy saving and advanced home appliances is the one of the major factors which is driving the growth of electric tankless water heater market across the globe.

Geographically, Europe dominated the global electric tankless water heater market with a revenue contribution of 50.4% in 2016 followed by Asia-Pacific and North-America. Expansion of corporates, hotels and residential sector across the European region is expected to bolster the demand for electric tankless water heaters. The rising demand for energy efficient appliances from the end-use industries is expected to spur the growth of electric tankless water heater market over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific electric tankless water heater market is likely to contribute 32.6% by 2023. The electric tankless water heater market in Asia-Pacific region is expected to receive a huge support from rapid urbanization and rising demand for energy efficient water heaters.

North America is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.93% over the forecast period and anticipated to garner revenue of USD 213.2 Million by 2023. The presence of large number of electric tankless water heater players in North America such as A.O. Smith, Stiebel Eltron, and others is positively increasing the manufacturing of electric tankless water heaters. On the other hand by application, residential is likely to mark a highest share in the total revenue of global electric tankless water heater market by 2023.

Rapid urbanization in economies such as U.S., China, Australia, and others is driving the growth of global electric tankless water heater market. Population in urban areas is shifting towards smart and advance technological home appliances. This changing lifestyle of the population living in urban cities is likely to increase the demand for electric tankless water heaters over the forecast period. Further, technological advancement such as low running cost and long life span of electric tankless water heaters are fuelling the growth of this market.

Apart from this, advantages of electric tankless water heater over conventional heaters such as low space utilization, high energy efficiency, and superior service life is driving the demand for electric tankless water heater across the globe. Further, the hospitality sector including hotels, restaurants and hospitals are inclining towards electric tankless water heaters to minimize the operational cost of heating solutions. The requirement of hot water in various other industries such as manufacturing, oil & gas and others is raising the demand for electric tankless water heaters.

However, the cost of electric tankless water heaters is much more as compared to conventional storage water heaters. The high cost of these heaters is hindering the growth of the electric tankless water heater. Further, lack of awareness about the benefits of electric tankless waters heaters among the population is also hampering the market growth in under-developed nations. Moreover, various government regulations such as legacy standards, quality control and inspection, quality of raw material used for manufacturing of electric tankless water heaters is increasing the companies spending on the development of energy efficient tankless water heaters. This is further increasing the cost of tankless water heaters and challenging the market growth.

