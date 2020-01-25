Electric Submersible Cables Market- By Type, Component, Industry, Region – Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Company Profiles, Industry Trends and Updates (2019-2025)

In 2018, the market size of Electric Submersible Cables Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Electric Submersible Cables .

This report studies the global market size of Electric Submersible Cables , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Electric Submersible Cables Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Electric Submersible Cables history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

Electric Submersible Cables Market, by ESP Cable Type

ESP Flat Power Cable

ESP Round Power Cable

Electric Submersible Cables Market, by Insulation

Polypropylene

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)

Electric Submersible Cables Market, by End-user Industry

Oil & Gas

Agriculture

Mining

Construction

Others

Electric Submersible Cables Market, by Region

North America

U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. Russia & CIS Norway Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Australia ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Venezuela Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Nigeria Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

The ESP flat power cable segment accounts for a prominent share due high demand for the cables from end-user industries

Analysis and benchmarking of electric submersible cable pricing across all the regions

Recovering crude oil prices and maturing oil wells and depleting oil reservoirs along with increasing demand for electrical submersible pumps are expected to drive the electric submersible cables market in the near future

In terms of end-user, the oil & gas industry segment is anticipated to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period

EPDM is the major insulation segment for electric submersible cables

Europe is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period

The market in Middle East & Africa is expected to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period among all the regions

