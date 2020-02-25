Electric Stoves Market To Register The Highest CAGR During Forecast Period 2023

The Business Research Company’s Electric Stoves Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global electric stoves market was worth $2.3 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.45% and reach $3.3 billion by 2023.

The electric stove market includes sales of electric stoves that convert electricity to heat and serve as an alternative for gas stoves. Electric stoves contain a thermostat, spiral or coil shaped burners placed on top and heat-producing elements for baking and cooking.

Growing popularity of energy-efficient cooking appliances is expected to increase the demand for electric stoves. Cooking efficiency of electric stoves is high when compared to gas cooktops as majority of the heat energy through gas cooktops is not transferred while cooking. Electric stoves are designed to consume minimum energy and provide easy temperature control.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the electric stove market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the electric stove market are Philips, Panasonic, Haier Group, AB Electrolux, Bosch, Broseley Fires, Esse, Faber, Galanz, GE.

