Electric Power Transmission, Control, And Distribution Market Overview Analysis and Scope Outlook 2019

The Global Electric Power Transmission, Control, And Distribution Market Report 2019 from The Business Research Company provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global Electric Power Transmission, Control, And Distribution market.

Electric Power Transmission, Control, and Distribution market includes establishments involved in operating electric power transmission and distribution systems that control the transmission of electricity from the source to consumers.

The global Electric Power Transmission, Control, And Distribution Market was valued at $1439 billion in 2017. Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region accounting for $600 billion or 41.7% of the global market. And China was the largest country accounting for $286.3 billion or 19.9% of the global electric power transmission, control, and distribution market.

Markets Insight:

Power transmission companies are using hybrid grids to transmit electricity over long distances at lower costs. A hybrid grid makes use of high voltage direct current (HVDC) and combinations of AC and DC systems to transmit electricity. These systems provide end-users with more affordable, reliable and sustainable energy. Huawei, a leading communication technology provider in China, is using hybrid grids power system to transmit electricity to poor grid areas. Electric Power Transmission, Control, And Distribution Market Global Report 2018 from The Business Research Company provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global electric power transmission, control, and distribution market.

Markets Covered: Electric Power Distribution; Electric Bulk Power Transmission And Control, and other.

Companies Mentioned: Duke Energy, Engie SA, National Grid, NextEra, Elctricit de France, and other.

Geographic scope:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Electric Power Transmission, Control, And Distribution Market is analyzed across key geographies namely: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

