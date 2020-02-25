Electric Motors Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2023

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Electric Motors Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The electric motor manufacturing market consists of sales of electric motors. A motor converts electrical energy into mechanical energy and supplies power to devices. The motor manufacturing market is segmented into AC motor and DC motor. It works on the principles of electromagnetism with properties such as durability, high efficiency, low energy consumption, and low maintenance. These include components such as rotor, bearings, stator, air gap, windings, and commutator.

Request a Sample Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2635&type=smp

The global electric motor manufacturing market was worth $106.9 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.57% and reach $143.2 billion by 2023

In 2019, North America was the largest region in the motor manufacturing market. The motor manufacturing market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2019-2023.

View purchase options for this report https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/purchaseoptions.aspx?id=2635

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Electric Motors market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Motor manufacturing companies are increasingly manufacturing IoT enabled smart motors. These motors are equipped with sensors that monitor and track the motor’s health and performance. Sensors are connected to a control database that continuously collects data, and uses artificial intelligence (AI) to learn normal behavior and sends an alert upon detecting any deviation from normal behavior. Smart motors offer several benefits such as increased lifespan of equipment, and improved safety.

Some of the major players involved in the Electric Motors market are ABB Ltd., ARC Systems Inc., Asmo Co. Ltd., Brook Crompton UK Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Regal Beloit Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., Siemens AG, Ametek Inc., Baldor Electric Company Inc.

Check our blog for more information at http://blog.tbrc.info/

About Us:

The Business Research Company is a Business Intelligence Company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has offices in the UK, the US and India and a network of trained researchers in 15 countries globally.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: [email protected]