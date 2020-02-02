Electric Motor Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Allied Motion, Ametek Siemens AG, Toshiba International corporation, Johnson Electric, Rockwell Automation

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Electric Motor Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Electric Motor market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Electric Motor market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Electric Motor players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Electric Motor industry situations. According to the research, the Electric Motor market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Electric Motor market.

Global Electric Motor Market was valued at USD 106.02 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 187.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.41% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Electric Motor Market include:

Allied Motion

Ametek Siemens AG

Toshiba International corporation

Johnson Electric

Rockwell Automation; ABB

Asmo

Nidec Corporation