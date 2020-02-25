Electric Ironers Market Analysis, Growth, Vendors, Shares, Drivers Forecast to 2022

The Business Research Company’s Electric Ironers Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global electric ironers market was worth $1.3 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.37% and reach $2 billion by 2023.

The electric ironers manufacturing market consists of sales of electric ironers. An Ironer is a tool for leveling clothes and fabrics, and uses power within a range of 300-1000W.

There has been a growing popularity of smart home ironers in the market. Smart home ironers are devices which are connected to other devices via the internet, and other technologies such as Bluetooth, near field communication (NFC) and Wi-Fi. The increased popularity of smart appliances can be attributed to the increased demand for smart homes, the rise in internet and smartphone penetration, and energy efficiency initiatives.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the electric ironers market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the electric ironers market are GE, Hamilton Beach, Joy Mangano, Kenmore, Electrolux, Haier, Flyco, LG, Applica, Black and Decker

