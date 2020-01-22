Electric Hub Drive and Electric Propulsion System for Combat Vehicle Market Global and Regional Analysis by Top Key Market Players, Key Regions, Product Segments, and Applications 2024

The Electric Hub Drive and Electric Propulsion System for Combat Vehicle market has continued to have solid performance amidst a number of dynamic forces shaping the Electric Hub Drive and Electric Propulsion System for Combat Vehicle market, such as a potential trade war, skilled talent shortages, and straining supply chains. . The Electric Hub Drive and Electric Propulsion System for Combat Vehicle market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.

The electric hub drive and electric propulsion system plays a critical role in military vehicles when fast acceleration and high torque is to be considered. The electric hub drive and electric propulsion system market is witnessing significant technological advancements in military combat vehicles. Electric hub drives have been used in commercial vehicles; however, this technology is new in case of military vehicles and is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, whereas currently electric propulsion system has a significant role in the space and marine industry. However, in-depth research is being undertaken in military combat vehicles and electric hub drives have been installed in some of the combat vehicles. With focus on its growing applications in military combat vehicles, the electric hub drive and electric propulsion system market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

List of key players profiled in the Electric Hub Drive and Electric Propulsion System for Combat Vehicle market research report:

QinetiQ Group Plc, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, In, Safran S.A., BAE Systems, Magnetic Systems Technology , United Technologies Corporation , The Raytheon Company , Rolls-Royce Plc, General Electric Co., Northrop Grumman Corporation

By Technology

Electric Hub Drive, Electric Propulsion System ,

By Vehicle Type

Tracked, Wheel ,

The global Electric Hub Drive and Electric Propulsion System for Combat Vehicle market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Electric Hub Drive and Electric Propulsion System for Combat Vehicle market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Electric Hub Drive and Electric Propulsion System for Combat Vehicle. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

