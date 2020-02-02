Electric Bus Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- BYD, Yutong, Proterra, VDL Groep, Solaris Bus & Coach S.A

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Electric Bus Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Electric Bus market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Electric Bus market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Electric Bus players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Electric Bus industry situations. According to the research, the Electric Bus market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Electric Bus market.

Global Battery Electric Bus Market was valued at USD 102.71 thousand units in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 686.31 thousand units by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 26.8 % from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Electric Bus Market include:

BYD

Yutong

Proterra

VDL Groep

Solaris Bus & Coach S.A

New Flyer Group

Tata Motors

AB Volvo

Daimler