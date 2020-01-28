Electric Brake Booster Market: 2020 Global Industry Size, Overview, Demand Analysis, Company Profiles and Future Growth Predictions by 2024

The worldwide market for Electric Brake Booster is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 23.4% over the next five years, will reach 1360 million US$ in 2024, from 470 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

The Electric Brake Booster Market studies a brake system that’s assisted by an electric motor, and as a new approach replaces the conventional vacuum booster with a motor that works on the master cylinder plunger to add force when a driver presses the brake pedal. The booster makes hybrid and electric vehicles even more efficient, while enhancing safety through shorter braking distances.

The electric brake booster expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.7% from 381 million USD in 2017 to reach 1952 million USD by 2025 in global market. The electric brake booster market is very concerted market; there are only three manufactures produce this product.

The manufactures are Bosch, Continental and Hitachi. Bosch is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global revenue market exceeds 85% in 2017. The next is Continental and Hitachi, with a 8% revenue market share.

This report focuses on the Electric Brake Booster in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Electric Brake Booster Industry Segment by Manufacturers

Bosch

Continental

Hitachi

Market Segment by Type covers:

Two-Box

One-Box

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

EV

HEV/PHEV

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global Electric Brake Booster Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Electric Brake Booster Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Electric Brake Booster, with sales, revenue, and price of Electric Brake Booster, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Electric Brake Booster, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Electric Brake Booster market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Electric Brake Booster sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.