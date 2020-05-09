Electric Bicycle Market Growth Prospects and Outlook 2019-2024 | Aima Technology Group Co. Ltd., Ampere Vehicles Pvt. Ltd, Avon Cycles Ltd

The ‘Global Electric Bicycle Market Outlook 2019-2024’ offers detailed coverage of Electric Bicycle industry and presents main market trends. The market research gives historical and forecast market size, demand, end-use details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Electric Bicycle producers to provide exhaustive coverage of the market. The market research gives historical and forecast market size, demand and production forecasts, end-use demand details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Electric Bicycle producers to provide exhaustive coverage of the market.

The analysts forecast the global electric bicycle market to exhibit a CAGR of 5.02% during the period 2019-2024. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global electric bicycle for 2019-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers the electric bicycle sales volume and revenue.

Key Vendors:

Aima Technology Group Co. Ltd., Ampere Vehicles Pvt. Ltd, Avon Cycles Ltd., Bodo Vehicle Group Co. Ltd., Byvin Corporation, Changzhou Supaq Bicycle Co. Ltd., Cooper Motor Corporation, Dongguan Tailing Electric Vehicle Co. Ltd., Electrotherm (India) Ltd., Energica Motor Company S.p.A., GenZe (Mahindra Group), Gogoro Taiwan Limited, GOVECS GROUP, Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., Incalcu Group, request free sample to get a complete list of companies.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Summary

An electric bicycle is a bicycle, scooter or a motorcycle with an integrated electric motor for propulsion. It is either partly assisted by peddling or driven completely through the electrical energy. It is available in different categories, such as Pedelec / pedal support (torque sensor, drive rate), gas on demand (turning handle, the thumb and the push button) and scooter / motorcycle. Consumers use electric bikes for switching or leisure.

The industry of global electric bicycle has witnessed strong opportunities, with the support of government and strict rules for electric bikes. In addition, growing consumer trend in the use of e-bikes as an environmentally friendly and effective solution to the shuttle and rising fuel costs drive the growth of the global market for electric bikes. Moreover, the growing interest in cycling as a fitness center and a leisure activity led a paradigm shift in the fitness conscious guests, because the electric bike enables travel longer distances with the same amount traffic. Moreover, cycling is a healthy activity and low impact with many benefits for physical and mental health, such as building stamina, reduce stress, improve muscle strength, and growing the population cardiovascular health worldwide.

The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: regional markets, and application.

On the basis of product, the global electric bicycle market is segmented into:

– E-bike

– Electric Scooter

Based on marketing channel, the electric bicycle market is segmented into:

– Online

– Offline

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from key industry participants. The global Electric Bicycle market has been segmented into five major regions, namely, North America (U.S., Canada, and others), Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Russia, and others), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and others), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and others), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and others). Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key vendors operating in this market.

This report provides comprehensive analysis of

-Key market segments and sub-segments

-Evolving market trends and dynamics

-Changing supply and demand scenarios

-Quantifying market opportunities through market sizing and market forecasting

-Tracking current trends/opportunities/challenges

-Competitive insights

-Opportunity mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs

Table of contents:

Part 1. Summary

Part 2. Report Methodology

Part 3. Market Overview

Part 4. Industry Value Chain

Part 5. Competitive Landscape

Part 6. Segmentation by Type

Part 7. Segmentation by Application

Part 8. Regional Perspectives

Part 9. Company Profiles

Part 10. Market Forecast

Part 11. Market Drivers

Part 12. Industry Activity

Part 13. Appendix

