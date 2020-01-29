Electric AC Motors Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast– 2027

Sameer Joshi

Pune City, January, 2020 – Electric AC Motors Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Induction AC Motors, Synchronous AC Motors); Application (Automotive, Agriculture, Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Others) and Geography

The “Global Electric AC Motors Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Electric AC Motors Market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Electric AC Motors Market with detailed market segmentation by type, function, application. The global Electric AC Motors Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Electric AC Motors Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Electric AC Motors Market

– ABB Limited

– AMETEK.Inc

– ASMO CO.LTD.

– Baldor Electric Company

– Franklin Electric

– Johnson Electric

– Kirloskar Electric Company

– Mordor Intelligence

– Rockwell Automation, Inc.

– Siemens AG

What is Market Overview of Electric AC Motors Market Industry?

Electric AC motors are used in various functionalities such as machine tools, household appliances, HVAC, vehicles, and industrial among others. The electric AC motors are used for industrialized applications such as conversion of power from electrical to mechanical. Single phase electric AC motors are small in size, and mostly used for minor power conversion such as fans, refrigerators, hair dryers, washing machine, and mixers among others. Growing automation in various industrial processes, increasing demand for electric AC motor operated household appliances, low manufacturing cost, durability, and growing use in HVAC applications are the factors responsible for the growth of the electric AC motors market.

Where are the market Dynamics for Electric AC Motors Market Systems?

The increasing awareness regarding the use of the growing adoption of electric vehicles and energy-efficient motors are some of the major factors driving the growth of the market. However, the motors with high power generate extensive vibration, strain, and heating during their functioning, which are the elements restraining the growth of the market. The Increase in HVAC installations and rise in construction activities, especially in the developing economies, further accelerates the adoption of electric AC motors..

How the Market Segmentations of Electric AC Motors Market?

The global Electric AC motors market is segmented on the basis of type, applications. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as induction AC motors, synchronous AC motors. On the basis of applications, the market is segmented as automotive, agriculture, residential, commercial, industrial, others.

