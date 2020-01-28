Elastic Laminates Expansion to be Persistent During 2019-2027

The research report focuses on “Elastic Laminates Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026” The study covers significant data which makes the research document a handy resource for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people get ready-to-access and self-analyzed study along with graphs and tables to help understand market trends, drivers and market challenges. The Elastic Laminates Market research report has been presented by the Elastic Laminates Market platform in a very unambiguous and edifying format such that the people can have easy accessibility to all the vital information required to gain complete awareness of the market. Our platform has the Elastic Laminates Market research report bifurcated on the basis of product categories, financial fluctuations, end-users, use, and others for making the entire study of the Elastic Laminates Market simple and plain. The Elastic Laminates Market data on the industrial players’ dominance is clearly mentioned. All the calculative and analytical data are were well and trouble-free pattern penciled down in the dossier.

market segmentation describing the scope of the study. This is to outline the significance of elastic laminates as a product, and the impact of their market growth on the industry.

A Porter’s Analysis section ensures a thorough understanding of the level of competition in the elastic laminates market. Porter’s Analysis for the global elastic laminates market has been covered for bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, threat of substitutes and new entrants, and the intensity of competition. This is followed by market dynamics and an overview of the global elastic laminates market, which includes FMI analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities that are affecting the growth of the elastic laminates market.

The material type considered in the elastic laminates market study includes ethylene-based elastomers, propylene-based elastomers, Styrene-block copolymers, and others (PET-based, etc.). Of these, the propylene-based elastomers segment accounts for the major share in the global elastic laminates market.

On the basis of structure, the elastic laminates market has been segmented into elastic strand-based, elastic film-based, elastic netting-based, and elastic nonwovens-based. Of these, the elastic nonwovens-based segment is projected to expand at a healthy CAGR in the global elastic laminates market.

The applications considered in the elastic laminates market study includes hygiene, medical, and other applications. Of these, the hygiene segment accounts for the foremost share in the global elastic laminates market.

The next section of the report highlights the elastic laminates market by region and provides the market outlook for 2018-2028. The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional elastic laminates market for 2018-2028. The next section of the report highlights the elastic laminates market by region and provides the market outlook for 2018-2028. The study investigates the regional year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of the elastic laminates market. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Japan. The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional elastic laminates market for 2018-2028.

To ascertain the market size in terms of value and volume, the revenue generated by key manufacturers of elastic laminates and their respective production capacity is taken into consideration. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated by value across the elastic laminates market. In order to provide an accurate forecast, we started by sizing up the current market, which formed the basis of how the elastic laminates market is expected to develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of analysis, based on supply side, downstream industry demand for elastic laminates, and the economic envelope. In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market based on key parameters, such as Y-o-Y growth rates, to understand the predictability of the elastic laminates market and identify the right opportunities for players.

To understand the key growth segments in terms of growth and adoption of elastic laminates globally, in the final section of the report, a ‘dashboard view’ of the companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution to the total elastic laminates market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and exhaustive list of manufacturers in the elastic laminates market. Detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a segment in the elastic laminates market is also included in the report. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors in the elastic laminates market.

The key manufacturers operating in the elastic laminates market profiled in this report include – Golden Phoenix Fiberwebs, Inc., Pantex International S.p.A., Neos Italia Srl, Mondi Group plc, Berry Global Group, Inc., Exxon Mobil Corp, Tredegar Corporation, Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc., Kraton Corporation, and Aplix S.A. Many local and unrecognized players are expected to contribute to the global elastic laminates market during 2018-2028.

Key Segments Covered in the Elastic Laminates Market

By Material Type Ethylene-based Elastomers Propylene-based Elastomers Styrene-block Copolymers Others (PET-based)

By Structure Elastic Strand Based Elastic Film Based Elastic Netting Based Elastic Nonwovens based

By Application Hygiene Feminine Care Diapers Adult Baby Medical Other Applications



Key Regions Covered in the Elastic Laminates Market

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Germany Italy France U.K. Spain BENELUX Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) China India ASEAN Countries Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries Northern Africa South Africa Turkey Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa

Japan

