Eggshell Membrane Derivatives Market Future of Reviewed in a New Study 2018 to 2028

The latest report on the Eggshell Membrane Derivatives Market by FMR provides an in-depth analysis of the various parameters that are likely to define the course of the market in the upcoming years. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Eggshell Membrane Derivatives Market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Eggshell Membrane Derivatives Market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs.

The report reveals that the Eggshell Membrane Derivatives Market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period 2018 to 2028 and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advances relevant to the Eggshell Membrane Derivatives Market are discussed in the report.

Eggshell membrane derivatives Supplementation for Relieving Joint Pain

The Arthritis Foundation has slated arthritis to be a global epidemic, with over 54 million adults and 0.3 million children reported to have doctor-diagnosed arthritis in the U.S. alone. Eggshell membrane derivatives have been found to relieve inflammation and pain in the joints, as it contains hyaluronic acid, chondroitin, glucosamine, and collagen, which are essential for healthy connective tissue, cartilage, and joints. Results from a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind, multicenter trial, funded by ESM Technologies, state that eggshell membrane derivatives supplementation has the potential to not only relieve joint pain, but also the stiffness.

According to researchers, extraction from eggshell membrane derivatives improve symptoms of osteoarthritis, thereby offering a cost-effective alternative to chondroitin sulfate and glucosamine. Safety profile for eggshell membrane derivatives supplementation is gaining high emphasis in the nutraceuticals industry as no known side effects have been witnessed, apart from the inevitable egg allergy concern. Although limited evidence exists and eggshell membrane derivatives supplementation of joint health is a relatively new concept, current study findings are promising. Future researches on this potential of eggshell membrane derivatives will pave new growth opportunities for stakeholders in the market.

Note: The insights mentioned here are of the respective analysts, and do not reflect the position of Fact.MR

