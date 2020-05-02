Egg White Protein Powder Market-Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020-2023

The egg white is responsible for 60% of the total weight of an egg. It is rich in functionally important proteins, such as ovalbumin, ovotransferrin, ovomucoid, ovomucin and lysozyme. Ovalbumin is responsible for more than 50% of the egg white protein share by weight. This protein, when separated from the egg white, can be used in the food and pharmaceutical industry. Ovotransferrin, which is the second most abundant protein in egg white, is used as a metal transporter, anticancer agent and antimicrobial agent whereas lysozyme is used as a food preservative. Ovalbumin, which is the most abundant protein, is used as a nutritional supplement by sports enthusiasts. Egg white has excellent heat stability and thus, can be used in various food products which require high heat sterilization.

This report studies the Egg White Protein Powder Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Egg White Protein Powder Market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Egg White Protein Powder in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for Egg White Protein Powder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 28.5% over the next five years, will reach 40 million US$ in 2023, from 9 million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers: Merck & Co., Inc., HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Kewpie Corporation, Aqua Lab Technologies

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Key Developments in the Egg White Protein Powder Market

To describe Egg White Protein Powder Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

To analyze the manufacturers of Egg White Protein Powder, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2019 and 2020;

To display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers in Global, with sales, revenue and market share in 2019 and 2020;

To show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type and application, from 2014 to 2020;

To analyze the key countries by manufacturers, Type and Application, covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle-East and South America, with sales, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications;

Egg White Protein Powder market forecast, by countries, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and growth rate forecast, from 2020 to 2023;

To analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process etc.

To analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);

To describe Egg White Protein Powder sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers etc.

To describe Egg White Protein Powder Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source

