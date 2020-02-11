Egg Processing Market Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2025

Global Egg Processing Market

By Application (Confectionery, Soups & Sauces, Dairy Products), By Product Type (Frozen Egg Products, Dried Egg Products,Liquid Egg Products), By Region ( North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of World).

Market Overview:

The Global Egg Processing Market was valued at USD 25.32 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 33.97 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.35% from 2017 to 2025.

Shifting consumer preference towards processed food, led to an increase in demand for high quality egg products. Increasing demand for nutritional diet and high protein food items led to a major increase in the egg processing market. Egg processing & equipment industry have started using high quality manufacturing products to increase the production of egg items in the upcoming market. The availability of eggs in the market is very easy and at a very cheap rate, this is a major factor for the egg processing market.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Shifting consumer preference towards processed food

1.2 High demand for high protein food and nutritional dietary supplements.

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Growing vegan culture.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Egg Processing Market is segmented on basis of Application, Product type and region.

1. By Application:

1.1 Confectionery

1.2 Ready-To-Eat Meals (RTE

1.3 Soups & Sauces

1.4 Dairy Products

1.5 Bakery

1.6 Other Applications

2. By Product type:

2.1 Frozen Egg Products

2.2 Dried Egg Products

2.3 Liquid Egg Products

3. By Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Rest of World.

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Avril SCA

2. Moba B.V.

3. Igreca S.A.

4. Pelbo S.P.A.

5. Sanovo Technology Group

6. Actini Group (ActiniSas)

7. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc.

8. Eurovo S.R.L.

9. Interovo Egg Group B.V.

10. BouwhuisEnthovan

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

