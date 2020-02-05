Education Market Landscape Assessment by Type, Opportunities and Higher Mortality Rates by 2026

“Education Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the Industry Overview, Industry Chain, Market Size ( Sales, Revenue, and Growth Rate ), Gross Margin, Major Manufacturers, Development Trends and 6 Year Forecast (2020-2026). This Education market report profiles major topmost manufactures operating ( Dubai International Academy, GEMS Education, Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT), Taaleem, United Arab Emirates University (UAE University), Zayed University ) in terms of analyses various attributes such as Company Profile, Product Specifications, Revenue, Gross Margin, Cost, Gross, Capacity, CAGR, Production Value, and 2014-2019 market shares for each company of the Education industry in USA, EU, China, India, Japan and other regions. There are 3 key segments covered in this Education market report: Competitor Segment, Product Type Segment, and End User/Application Segment.

Scope of Education Market: The education sector comprises establishments that provide instructions and training in a wide range of subjects. The education sector comprises establishments whose primary activity is education, including public, not-for-profit, and for-profit establishments. It includes elementary and secondary schools, colleges, universities, business schools and computer and management training, technical and trade schools, and other schools and instruction and educational support services.

One trend in the market is rising awareness of early education. Early education has been a critical component of children’s development. The growth of the early education market in the UAE has also proliferated due to the increasing awareness among parents regarding the criticality of the first three years of childhood and the increasing importance of education in these years.

With the continuous awareness and rising importance of education among the parents in the UAE, there has been a significant increase in the enrollments at various levels, including preK-12, high school, and graduate levels. The rising disposable income and increasing affordability of parents is another key factor contributing to the rising expenditure made by them on the education of their children. Parents are increasingly willing to invest money as well as time to help their children get the best start in their lives and make them suitable for fighting in the highly competitive global job market.

