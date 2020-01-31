Edible Insects for Animal Feed Market Competitive Intelligence Analysis 2019-2028

In this report, the global Edible Insects for Animal Feed market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

On the basis of insect type, the global edible insects for animal feed market has been segmented as –

Black Soldier Fly

Orthoptera

Housefly

Silkworm

Mealworm

Others

On the basis of product type, the global edible insects for animal feed market has been segmented as –

Meal (Powder)

Oils

Whole (Dried Insects)

On the basis of end use, the global edible insects for animal feed market has been segmented as –

Livestock Poultry Swine

Pet Food

Aquaculture

On the basis of region, global edible insects for animal feed market has been segmented as-

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Europe (EU5, Russia, Turkey, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, A&NZ, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Egypt, Rest of MEA)

PMR Research Methodology

PMR is committed to providing unbiased market research solutions to its clients. PMR follows a robust methodology for deducing the data that is included in the edible insects for animal feed report. A demand-side approach is followed to estimate the sales of target products, followed by an in-depth supply-side assessment of value generated, key trends, and events over a predefined period.

This methodology is based on the use of standard market structures, methods, and definitions that are based on inputs from local sources in over 5 regions, i.e. Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and North America, which PMR considers for segmenting the global market. Statistics, characteristics, and variances are collected at a regional level, aggregated at the same level, and then synthesized at a worldwide level to create global market measurements. Our main sources of research include,

Primary Research

Secondary Research

Trade Research

Social Media Analysis

