Edible Films and Coatings Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Segments, Share and Growth Factor Analysis Research Report 2026

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2018 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

The Major players profiled in this report include WikiCell Designs, Inc., MONOSOL LLC, Tate & Lyle, JRF Technology, LLC, SAFETRACES, Inc., BLUWRAP, SKIPPING ROCKS LAB, TIPA CORP, Watson Inc., Devro, Takikawa Oblate Corp., Ltd., Proinec, Mantrose-Haeuser Co., Inc., W Hydrocolloids, Inc., FDL, CP Kelco, FMC Corporation, NAGASE & CO., LTD., Cargill, Incorporated ,DSM, The INGREDION, Ashland , Kerry Group among others.

Global Edible Films and Coatings Market: Segment Analysis

By Ingredient Type (Lipids, Polysaccharides, Proteins, Composite Films, Surfactants),

By Application (Dairy Products, Nutritional Products, Bakery & Confectionary, Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Poultry & Fish, Others),

By End User (Food And Beverages, Pharmaceuticals)

Unique structure of the report

The global edible films and coatings market is expected to reach USD 1355.2 Million by 2025, from USD 745.1 Million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of edible films and coatings market in the next 8 years. Edible films and coatings play an essential role in the quality, safety, transportation and storage of a wide range of fresh and processed foods. Edible films and coatings, prevents moisture loss and maintain quality, prevent spoilage and microbial contamination of foods.

These polymers are made up of various materials such as lipids, polysaccharides, proteins, composites, and surfactants, which are considered safe for human consumption. The regulatory requirements associated with edible packaging are high in various regions. Edible films are distinguished from coatings by their method of manufacture and application to the food product. Edible Films are dried preformed thin material that is used on or between layers of food components.

Polysaccharides, proteins, and lipids are the three main polymeric ingredients used to produce edible films. Edible packaging plays a key role in minimizing packaging material wastage from and thus reducing carbon food print in the food sector. Packaging manufacturers and retailers have a key role in making valuable contribution to resolve these problems. Films and coatings that are used in edible packaging are helping manufacturers reduce wastage of raw material. This is expected to be a major driving factor for food packaging manufacturers by increasing sales and also boost existing revenue generation of edible films and coatings

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing shelf life of products and safety issues.

Rising consumption of convenient food.

Government initiatives to reduce the carbon foot print in the food sector.

Use of edible films and coatings as additives.

Lack of local manufacturers.

High value of import of edible films and coatings.

Higher cost associated with edible packaging than recycling solutions.

Competitive Landscape:

The global edible films and coatings market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global edible films and coatings market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Most important Highlights of TOC:

1 Introduction of Edible Films and Coatings Market

1.1 Overview of the Market

1.2 Scope of Report

2 Exclusive Summary

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Primary Interviews

3.2 Data Mining

3.3 Validation

3.4 List of Statistics

4 Edible Films and Coatings Market Segment & Geographic Analysis

4.1 By Type [2013-2026]

4.2 By Application [2013-2026]

4.3 By Region [2013-2026]

5 Edible Films and Coatings Market Outlook

5.1 Overview

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Opportunities

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.3 Drivers

5.3 Porter’s Five Force Model

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

6 Edible Films and Coatings Market Competitive Landscape

6.1 Overview

6.2 Key Development Policies

6.3 Company Market Standing

