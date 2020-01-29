Edge analytics Market analysis on the basis of growth, new trends, regional outlook by AGT International, Apigee Corporation (Google), CGI Advanced Analytics Solutions, FogHorn Systems, Greenwave Systems

The global edge analytics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading edge analytics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Edge analytics market.

Edge analytics is the process of data collection and analysis in which an automated analytical computation is performed on data on a network switch, sensor or any other device. In edge analytics, the analysis is performed on the device instead of performing analysis after data is being sent to the data store.

Edge analytics helps by decreasing storage and operation cost and by providing linear scalability. The increasing popularity for IoT devices is driving the growth of this market.

Companies profiled in this report includes, AGT International Inc., Apigee Corporation (Google), CGI Advanced Analytics Solutions, Cisco Systems, Inc., FogHorn Systems, Greenwave Systems, Intel Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Prism Tech, SAP SE among others.

As leading companies in Edge analytics market continues to broaden their addressable market, by expanding its current product portfolio, diversifying its client base, and developing new applications and markets, all the prominent players faces an increasing level of competition, both from start-ups as well the leading global technology and industrial companies in the world. Various companies in the value chain are acquiring other local players and operating through joint ventures with retailers in the market to maintain their position in market and provide efficient solutions to its customers.

The global edge analytics market is segmented on the basis:

By Solution:

Software

Service

By Type:

Historical Analysis

Predictive Analysis

Prescriptive Analytics

Others

By Deployment Model:

Cloud

On-Premise

By Industry Vertical:

Public Sector

Retail

Healthcare

It And Telecom

Manufacturing

Energy And Utility

Transportation

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Edge analytics market based on various segments.

It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Edge analytics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

What our report offers:

This study comprises of the analytical depiction of the global Edge analytics market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analyses.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2027 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

