EDC Systems Market Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2025

global electronic data capture (EDC) systems market is expected to reach USD 1.16 billion by 2025. The rising demand for software solutions in clinical trials, increasing R&D expenditure by companies in healthcare, supportive government initiatives to boost trials, and increasing number of potential customers implementing Electronic Data Capture (EDC) systems are some of the key factors contributing to the market growth.

The market is growing rapidly owing to the technological advancements in eClinical solutions and this is anticipated to serve this industry with future growth opportunities. Furthermore, increasing awareness pertaining to EDC solutions is predicted to fuel the demand in near future. Moreover, government organizations such as Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality and The Office of National Coordinator for Health Information Technology are promoting the adoption of electronic systems for data management. The aforementioned factors have resulted in the rising adoption of electronic data collection by pharmaceutical companies.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Web-hosted

Licensed Enterprise

Cloud-based

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

CROs

Academic Institutes

Pharma & Biotech Organizations

Medical Device Manufacturers

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The key players covered in this study:

Oracle Corporation

PAREXEL International Corporation

Medidata Solution, Inc.

BioClinica

DATATRAK International, Inc.

Openclinica, LLC

Clinical CLINIPACE, INC.

Merge Healthcare Incorporated

Omni Comm Systems, Inc.