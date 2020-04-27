EDC Systems Market Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2025
The global electronic data capture (EDC) systems market is expected to reach USD 1.16 billion by 2025. The rising demand for software solutions in clinical trials, increasing R&D expenditure by companies in healthcare, supportive government initiatives to boost trials, and increasing number of potential customers implementing Electronic Data Capture (EDC) systems are some of the key factors contributing to the market growth.
The market is growing rapidly owing to the technological advancements in eClinical solutions and this is anticipated to serve this industry with future growth opportunities. Furthermore, increasing awareness pertaining to EDC solutions is predicted to fuel the demand in near future. Moreover, government organizations such as Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality and The Office of National Coordinator for Health Information Technology are promoting the adoption of electronic systems for data management. The aforementioned factors have resulted in the rising adoption of electronic data collection by pharmaceutical companies.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Web-hosted
Licensed Enterprise
Cloud-based
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals
CROs
Academic Institutes
Pharma & Biotech Organizations
Medical Device Manufacturers
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The key players covered in this study:
Oracle Corporation
PAREXEL International Corporation
Medidata Solution, Inc.
BioClinica
DATATRAK International, Inc.
Openclinica, LLC
Clinical CLINIPACE, INC.
Merge Healthcare Incorporated
Omni Comm Systems, Inc.
