eClinical Solutions Market by Growing Technology Trends 2027 | Key Players Oracle, Medidata Solutions, Bioclinica, DATATRAK Int., ERT Clinical, CRF Health, OmniComm Systems

The eClinical Solutions combines the clinical technology expertise to help and to accelerate the clinical development process. The solution helps to enhance the utilization of clinical and operational data. These innovative eClinical technologies are essential to managing the clinical data requirements. They support faster to keep patient and practice data safe, secure, organized and fully accessible regardless of time and helps in reducing the development costs.

The growth of the market can be attributed to increasing adoption of cloud computing and rising demand for improved data standardization and focus on improving and maintaining the quality of clinical trial procedures. Moreover, significant spending on clinical research and development by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries likely to add new opportunities for the global eClinical solutions market over the forecast period.

The key players influencing the market are:

PAREXEL International Corporation, Oracle, Medidata Solutions, Inc., Bioclinica, DATATRAK Int., ERT Clinical, CRF Health, OmniComm Systems, Inc., Bio-Optronics, Inc., IBM Watson Health

This report contains:

Market sizing for the global EClinical Solutions

Compare major EClinical Solutions providers strategies and approaches to the challenges they face

Analysis of the effects deglobalisation trends may have for EClinical Solutions providers

Profiles of major EClinical Solutions providers

7-year CAGR forecasts for EClinical Solutions -intensive vertical sectors

EClinical Solutions Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

EClinical Solutions Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Key Benefits

This report provides a detailed study of EClinical Solutions\ market trends and forecast from 2019 to 2027, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth coverage of the global EClinical Solutions\ market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.

This study further includes market analysis in terms of type and applications.

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the EClinical Solutions market is provided.

