ECG Holter Monitoring System Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- GE Healthcare, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Medtronic Plc, Hill-Rom Company Mindray Medical International Limited, Schiller AG

The ECG Holter Monitoring System market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The ECG Holter Monitoring System market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors.

Global ECG Holter Monitoring System Market was valued at USD 2.53 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 6.96 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global ECG Holter Monitoring System Market include:

GE Healthcare

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Medtronic Plc

Hill-Rom Company Mindray Medical International Limited