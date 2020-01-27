Easy Fold Mailers Market Promising Growth Opportunities & Forecast 2019 – 2027

TMR’s latest report on global Easy Fold Mailers market

The recent market intelligence study by TMR elaborates the all in all perspective of the worldwide Easy Fold Mailers market, from its historical growth through the future outlook. The report is scrutinized on the basis of product type, end use, region and market players. Each segment depicted based on market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

Analysts at TMR find that the global Easy Fold Mailers market reached a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2019-2029. The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for Easy Fold Mailers among the consumers, better disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries.

Market distribution:

Market Segmentation

The global easy fold mailers market is segmented on the basis of board type, mailer type and by end use.

On the basis of board type the global easy fold mailers market is segmented as follows:

Corrugated Board Easy Fold Mailers Single Wall Double Wall Triple Wall

Carton Board Easy Fold Mailers Market

On the basis of mailer type, global easy fold mailers market is segmented as follows:

Flat Rectangle Mailers

Square Mailers

Customized Mailers

On the basis of application, the global easy fold mailers market is segmented as follows:

Fine Art Paintings

Luxury Articles

Documentation

Consumer Goods

Other Applications

Global Easy Fold Mailers Market: Market Dynamics

The convenience offered by easy folded mailers has resulted into wide application of easy folded mailers for uses such as packaging of fine art and luxury paintings, consumer goods, documentation, etc. Apart from fine art and luxury products, easy folded mailers are increasingly being used for secondary and tertiary packaging of products such as confectionery foods, tobacco and other fast moving consumer goods (FMCG). The growing scope of online platform has fuelled the supply capabilities of easy fold mailers. Easy fold mailer boxes are primarily made of corrugated boards. Single wall corrugated box dominates the global market of easy fold mailers. Corrugated board easy fold mailer boxes are widely used for packaging of fine art and luxury products. The strength and design functionalities of corrugated board provide effective functional properties to easy fold mailer boxes made of corrugated board.

The global easy fold mailers market is expected to witness high growth rate for the corrugated board segment. Increase in investment by paperboard manufacturers and supply of cost effective and high quality raw material is expected to support the demand for easy fold mailers market.

Year on year growth of the global easy fold mailers market is considerably influenced by dynamics of the fine art and luxury market along with wall mounted printed frames. Easy fold mailers are also consumed for applications into the shipping and transport of printed frames for wall mounting.

The global easy fold mailers market represents presence of manufacturers defining the market dynamics over the historic years 2012-2026. The global market for easy fold mailers is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period 2017-2027.

Global Easy Fold Mailers Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global easy fold mailers market is segmented into 7 key regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Global Easy Fold Mailers Market: Competitive Landscape

The global market for easy fold mailers is characterized by presence of small sized paperboard packaging manufacturers. Paperboard manufacturers with customization capabilities are supplying easy fold mailers through various sales channel such as online retailers, distributors, etc. The market for easy fold mailers packaging solution is marked by presence of local manufacturers and suppliers operating in domestic market. Some of the companies operating in the easy fold mailers market include Guangzhou Bonroy Printing Co., Ltd. and Davpack.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

